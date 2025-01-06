Andrew Garfield has caused quite a stir across social media with his standout Golden Globes 2024 moment from Sunday — a shot of him simply putting on his reading glasses.

But the way Andrew did it, it was somehow more than just that, as several of the The Amazing Spider-Man actor's fans on X (formerly Twitter) readily confessed in the wake of the iconic look from Garfield.

Indeed, these fans are thirsty over the bespectacled actor. After all, when Garfield took the stage to help present the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) alongside Kerry Washington, he pulled out and affixed his stylish glasses in such a way as to engagingly draw the eye.

At the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards — hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles — Andrew otherwise wore a dark green suit with flared trousers and satin lapels, paired with a black silk shirt left slightly unbuttoned to show off his chest, another outfit detail that drove admirers wild online.

On top of that he completed the look with a long chain necklace and then the black-rimmed Finley Esq. reading glasses from Oliver Peoples, according to E! News. And it's those glasses — and they way Garfield wore them — that has his fans raving about the look.

"Don't ask me any color of anything, I am NOT WELL," fan account @bestofgarfield posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

The response was one of several on the platform openly lusting over Garfield for his cooler-than-cool moment when he donned his trusty glasses.

"BREAKING NEWS: Andrew Garfield in his reading glasses just received a 55-minute standing ovation from me in my bedroom," another fan said.

"Hottest Actor in Hollywood," another concurred more directly.

"Andrew Garfield sexiest man alive," one user posted.

"HE KNOWS WHAT HE IS DOING," another quipped. And "he's aging quite well," someone else opined.

And if that's not direct enough for you, there's this: "HIM AND HIS SLUTTY GLASSES OH I'M GOING TO EXPLODE," one other ardent Andrew Garfield fan exclaimed in all caps.

There's more. "I was like what is he doinggggg lol," another fan added. "He knows he's HOT," someone else chimed in.

The plaudits continued. "He's so fine," someone else said. And still others added a more introspective twist to their enamored comments.

"All men would be more confident as they aged if they could afford to keep their hair, like this handsome and charming man has," another person relayed. See those replies below.

