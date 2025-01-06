Tom Holland and Zendaya's relationship has reached a new milestone with their reported engagement, as the 'Spider-Man' co-stars are planning to wed. But that's not the biggest news of their union.

According to 'ET's' sources, Holland "really wants to have kids and settle down," with an insider noting that he planned the proposal for the holiday season.

"They're ready and excited for this next chapter," according to the source, who noted

The news follows Zendaya's Golden Globes appearance on January 5, where she was spotted wearing a diamond ring and what appeared to be a small "t" tattoo.

Holland, 27, has been particularly vocal about his future family plans, making a definitive statement about his career priorities once he becomes a father.

"When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore," he told Men's Health in a January 2 interview. "Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth."

The actor's stance on fatherhood appears to be a central part of his future plans, indicating he's willing to step away from his successful acting career to focus on family life.

This perspective aligns with the couple's typically private approach to their relationship, which Holland recently discussed when explaining why they rarely attend red carpet events together, noting he prefers to let Zendaya have her own spotlight during her career moments.