Congratulations to Zendaya and Tom Holland who got engaged sometime between Christmas and New Year's Day!

According to TMZ sources, Holland popped the big question in an intimate setting at Zendaya's home.

The 28-year-old attended the Golden Globes 2025 on Sunday, January 5, to celebrate her Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) nomination for her role in Challengers.

Zendaya, who wore a Louis Vuitton strapless, burnt-orange gown with matching shoes, diamond necklace with an emerald jewel, also wore a ring on that finger, sparking rumors she may be engaged to Holland.

Despite being in a long-term relationship with her Spider-Man co-star, the couple opted not to walk the red carpet together. Holland, 28, explained his choice to Men's Health for their January/February 2025 issue.

"It's not my moment; it's her moment. If we go together, it's about us," he said. This marked the third consecutive year that Zendaya attended the Golden Globes without Holland by her side since their last red carpet appearance together at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere in 2021.

Holland also hinted that his time in the spotlight will come to an end once he becomes a father.

"When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore," Holland told the publication. "Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth."

Holland and Zendaya have been linked romantically since 2021, years after co-starring in the Spider-Man franchise. During an October 22 appearance on The Tonight Show, Holland revealed that another Spider-Man sequel is set to begin filming in the summer of 2025, with a theatrical release slated for July 2026.

In December, the English actor shared his thoughts on working alongside Zendaya during an appearance on the Dish podcast. He praised the experience, saying, "Oh God, yeah. It's a saving grace. Best thing that's ever happened to me."

He also joked about the practicalities of working together, adding, "Studios love it — one hotel room! Separate drivers. We're not crazy. It's work, alright?"