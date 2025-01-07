Influencer Carol Acosta, better known as Killadamente, passed away at 27 on Jan. 3 after choking on food during a family dinner.

Acosta's 6.7 million followers on Instagram praised her for the relatable videos of her parenting.

As reported by People, the tragic news was confirmed by her sister Katyan, who shared a smiling selfie of the two on Instagram.

"I love you, sister, and I will always love you," Katyan wrote in a screenshot captured by The Daily Mail. "I give thanks to God for giving me a sister like you with your big heart. Rest in peace my sister."

The Mirror reported that Acosta started choking at dinner and had trouble breathing. According to her cousin, she "had an attack of some kind" and was taken to the hospital but could not be saved.

As of press time, the exact cause of her death has not been confirmed.

As news of her untimely death spread, fans and friends of Killadamente flocked to her social media pages to grieve her death.

Many have expressed sorrow for the two young children that the influencer has left behind.

Dominican singer and actress Sharlene Taulé wrote in Spanish in the comments section of one of Killadamente's posts, "May you rest in peace and may God give strength to your family, especially your babies!"

Fellow influencer Visckel also commented, "God has a space for you in heaven."