Trey Songz is seeking to overturn an $11 million default judgment, with his legal team arguing he was never properly served notice of the lawsuit.

According to documents obtained by In Touch, Songz claims he only learned of the judgment through Instagram messages from fans on November 27, 2024.

The lawsuit stems from a 2021 incident in Las Vegas involving Maryland Capitol police officer Tyrelle Dunn. According to Dunn's allegations, Songz, 40, and his security team attacked him when he attempted to help his wife, who Dunn claims was assaulted and had her phone confiscated while in Songz's hotel room.

Dunn reports suffering multiple injuries, including a fractured eye socket during the confrontation.

Songz's legal team argues in their motion: "Good cause exists to set aside the default judgment because [Tyrelle] did not properly serve the summons and complaint on [Trey] in accordance with Nevada or California law."

They emphasize the potential impact of the judgment, stating it "will be devastating to Trey and could ruin his life."

The singer's attorneys are requesting that the court set aside the ruling to allow Songz, born Tremaine Aldon Neverson, an opportunity to present his defense in court. Songz has not made any public statements regarding the allegations.