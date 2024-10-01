Jacquees recently opened up about a rumored fight he had with Trey Songz, discussing the incident in a new interview with DJ Akademiks on "Off The Record."

During the conversation, the R&B singer, who just welcomed his first baby with partner Deiondra Sanders — daughter of Deion Sanders, addressed the physical altercation that has been a hot topic of speculation.

"First of all, Trey Songz is my brother. I love him to life," Jacquees began. "We got into a fight, I went online bro because I was hurt. That was our first fight, and I was really hurt because I've been around Trey since I was 15-16, and I never expected us to fight physically." When Akademiks asked for more details about the altercation, Jacquees confidently stated that he "won" the fight.

Jacquees talks about his fight with "his brother" Trey Songz earlier this year and apologizes for making it public, but says he didn't lose

🔗: https://t.co/aPro0FZT8K https://t.co/ZfjlRj5BXG pic.twitter.com/hAbj65jdQd — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) September 30, 2024

Read more: Deion Sanders Stands By Pregnant Daughter Deiondra After Socialite Accuses Her Of Assault And Theft

Previously, Jacquees, 30, had shared his frustrations in a social media post after the fight took place.

The altercation reportedly happened in Dubai, and in a video posted online, Jacquees expressed anger over comments Trey, real name Tremaine Aldon Neverson, allegedly made before the fight. He said Trey entered the club making inappropriate remarks about "rape" and later swung at him outside.

In the past video, Jacquees vented, "This [man] came in the club talking about rape. Then you come outside the club and swing on your little brother. You a b***h."

Read more: Trey Songz Joins List of Celebrities Hit By Coronavirus

He further criticized the 39-year-old, accusing him of showing fake affection and "hating" on him throughout the night in question. In that same post, Jacquees claimed, "You a h*e boy that love to be fake, and this [man] pulled out my dread," before declaring that Trey was banned from Atlanta.

While the "Come Thru" singer has been vocal about the situation, Trey Songz has not publicly responded to any of Jacquees' accusations.