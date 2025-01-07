Actor Elijah Wood has seemingly confirmed his marriage to longtime partner Mette-Marie Kongsved during a recent appearance on the Inside of You podcast.

According to TMZ, the Lord of the Rings star referred to Kongsved as his "wife" while expressing gratitude for his family during his conversation with host Michael Rosenbaum.

Witnesses state that the couple exchanged vows in Sweden on New Year's Eve 2024 in an intimate ceremony attended by approximately 80 friends and family members.

Wood and Kongsved, a film producer, have maintained a private relationship since they were first linked publicly in January 2018.

The couple has two children together, a son and a daughter, though they've kept details about their family life largely out of the public eye.

The podcast appearance marks the first time Wood has publicly acknowledged his marriage to Kongsved, with both he and the host using the term "wife" during their conversation.

Neither Wood nor Kongsved have offered additional commentary on their marital status.