Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler had a moment to remember when his girlfriend, Abbie Stockard, was crowned Miss America 2025 on Sunday.

Stockard, representing Alabama, claimed the title during the annual pageant in Orlando, and Kessler's reaction has been making waves online.

The 23-year-old NBA player was caught on video watching the announcement with Jazz head coach Will Hardy. In the clip, Kessler anxiously awaited the results on his phone.

When Stockard was named the winner, he stood up in shock, taking his hat off and placing a hand over his mouth. Hardy celebrated alongside him, exclaiming, "She won! Let's go!"

Walker Kessler’s girlfriend, Abbie Stockard, won Miss America on Sunday.



Here’s Walker watching her win while at dinner with Jazz head coach Will Hardy.



Tremendous content.



Kessler later shared the heartfelt moment on Instagram, posting a video of his reaction and a sweet tribute to Stockard.

"Congratulations Abbie! I am so proud of you and everything you stand for," he wrote.

"Your hard work and trust in the Lord have awarded you this incredible opportunity! Use your light to shine on others around you! Love you."

Stockard, 22, is a nursing student and cheerleader at Auburn University.

She took a year off from school to prepare for the Miss America competition but plans to return to finish her degree and specialize in pediatrics, according to NBA.com.

On top of that, the Miss America crown comes with a $50,000 scholarship, giving her an extra boost as she continues her studies.

Kessler's Teammates React

The reaction video also drew attention from Kessler's teammates.

Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh joked, "Most emotion I've ever seen from Walker," while guard Isaiah Collier chimed in with a row of fire emojis.

Stockard acknowledged the win and Kessler's support in her own Instagram stories, calling his post her favorite.

The couple's relationship often takes a backseat to their busy careers, but moments like these shine a spotlight on their bond.

Kessler, in his third season with the Jazz, has been making an impact on the court. He's averaging a career-high 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game this season, earning him praise as one of the league's best young defenders.

Stockard's win also marks a milestone for Alabama, as she's the fourth Miss Alabama to claim the national title.