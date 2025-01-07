Brenda Song has finally revealed the name of her second baby, who she shares with partner Macaulay Culkin.

In an interview published Tuesday with Bustle, the "Suite Life of Zack and Cody" star revealed their 2-year-old son is named Carson.

The couple, who also have a 3-year-old son named Dakota, previously made headlines with the public debut of their two children in Dec. 2023 at Culkin's Walk of Fame induction ceremony.

Song said, "That was such a special moment. We couldn't have them miss that."

They now have a son, Dakota, named after his late sister.

Song elaborated on her choice to shield her children from the eye of the public. She explained Dakota had been scared off photographers and her desire to keep the public's eyes away from her children. "They didn't ask for this scrutiny," she said.

Song has shared no pictures of her children despite keeping a "60,000 photos" album of them on her phone.

She explained about her choice to keep her kids away from the limelight, "You could take pictures of me all day... But when it's your kids, it's different."

Since their 2017 romance, the couple has kept most details regarding their relationship and family life private.

They revealed Dakota's birth in April 2021, but the news of Carson's birth had been first revealed by Culkin's brother Kieran in an interview with Access Hollywood in March 2023.

Congratulations to Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song on the birth of their SECOND child together

In the interview, Song also stressed how she and her partner want to provide normalcy for their children despite fact that both their parents are famous.