Joseline Hernandez is calling out Shamar Marco after a mishap on Apple Music was exposed by a fan.

Hernandez, 38, was left with no other choice but to regulate when one of her fans reached out to her on social media with receipts showing the social media star turned musician seemingly claimed one of her songs as his.

Social media user AAnguel_S wrote to the Zeus Network reality star informing her that some suspicious activity was going on with her latest track, "I Like The Way You Are," which was listed as Marco's music on Apple's streaming service.

"UH @MsJoseline are you aware of this," the user asked alongside crying face emojis. The tea was sent to the Joseline's Cabaret star on January 8, quickly gaining over 300K views in less than 24 hours. "Call me a snitch but i'm not trynna [sic] listen to a chopped audio a*s version I want the official one," the user added.

Thank you he will be taking this bullshit down asap. Trust me. Thank you https://t.co/tgbUZ6Dj4p — Joseline Hernandez (@MsJoseline) January 8, 2025

"Thank you he will be taking this bulls**t down asap. Trust me. Thank you," Hernandez replied to the fan in a repost of the message.

One fan in the comment section called Shamar out as well, jokingly writing "Now Shamar," along with a photo of the infamous Will Smith slap. "Ms puerto rican princess could you PLEASE out of the kindness of your heart and big breast release this song ???" a second inquired. "Joseline but you got the streets starving! We need the song!" a third exclaimed.

Hernandez, known as the self-proclaimed Puerto-Rican princess, was discovered by music producer Stevie J while she was a stripper at the Onyx club in Atlanta, Georgia.

The rapper, TV personality, and actress – best known for her fan-favorite role in VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta — became part of the cast, appearing as the Grammy Award-winning producer's artist in 2012.

The Miami-bred personality appeared in various other projects, including her very own spinoff, Joseline's Cabaret, Stevie J & Joseline Go Hollywood, College Hill, and Marriage Boot Camp season 14.

Shamar Marco — known on the internet for his trending videos and outspoken antics — first went viral in 2021 after popularizing a dance that swept trendy social media. Marco's first song, Enemy (You Ain't My Friend) released in August 2024.

Along with several other disabilities, Marco, 27, reportedly suffers from a reading disability, causing restrictions in his academic skills, per Sportskeeda.