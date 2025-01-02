Shamar Marco captured attention on social media with his bold claims about his popularity and influence.

"I'm big on the internet, I'm so known that I'm known all around the United States of America," he declared during a recent livestream. "I got police that know me, doctors that know me, I got a lot of people that know me even the mayor and all them. The army all them, they know who I am for real. It's like I'm a president or a person that a lot of people look up to. And a lot of people have looked up to me."

The internet responded with a mix of humor and disbelief.

One user joked, "Shamar is who Ms. Netta thought she was," while another quipped, "I wish the dentist knew you!" Social media was ablaze with comments poking fun at Shamar's confidence, with some praising his resilience while others questioned his grand assertions.

Amid the playful criticism, a few users defended Shamar's determination and self-assurance.

One commenter remarked, "Y'all laughing, but there is people that look up to and admire his strength. There's not a lot of us who could get laughed at and ridiculed like he does and still obtain a high self-esteem." They added that his ability to persevere is a quality worthy of admiration.

Shamar's mention of being known by the army and high-ranking officials was another point of amusement. Comments such as "The army... all them," accompanied by crying laughing emojis, showed how his declarations were received with both incredulity and lightheartedness.

Shamar Marco is a rapper and social media influencer known for his collaboration with FendiDa Rappa, "Clock Dat." The song, which went viral on TikTok, became one of 2024's most viral dance moves, as fans would imitate his dance while the song plays.

On TikTok, the 27-year-old shares vlog-style videos where he showcases his life. The Atlanta, Georgia, native amassed over 330,000 followers on TikTok — where he posts most of his content — and also has over 318,000 followers on Facebook.