A devastated Ben Affleck was spotted allegedly racing to ex-wife Jennifer Garner's home amid the blazen wildfires spreading through Palisades, California.

Affleck, 52, reportedly lives fairly close to the 13 Going On 30 actress, whom he began racing to after he was evacuated from his own home.

It remains unclear as to whether he's seeking shelter or concerned about Garner and the family, whom he shares three children with.

Ben Affleck evacuates and flees to ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s home amid Palisades Fire https://t.co/jfhZYhIxCc pic.twitter.com/696I2yNNup — New York Post (@nypost) January 8, 2025

Video footage obtained by TMZ shows massive dark plumes of smoke and fire, as it appears The Accountant star is seen exiting the driveway of his home and driving away from the flames.

As dangerous fires continue to ignite, celebs through Palisades have been urged to evacuate their high-profile California homes, as the tragedy makes its way to torment some of the biggest names in show business.

Stars reportedly affected by the blaze include Tom Hanks, Ben Affleck, Steven Spielberg, Reese Witherspoon, Michael Keaton, and Miles Teller, as the list seemingly grows by the day. Popular landmarks have already been decimated, including Moonshadows restaurant on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, per the celeb outlet.

In a string of wildfire updates tracked by SFGate, a fourth fire has recently ignited in Los Angeles county as the Woodley Fire began early Wednesday morning near Van Nuys in the San Fernando Valley.

The fire reached a whopping 75 acres as of 6:45 a.m., with a reported containment level of 0%. In addition to Palisades, flames have engulfed Eaton and Hurst since Tuesday as the flames continue to be fed by strong Santa Ana winds.

Celebs including Chet Hanks, the son of Hanks and Rita Wilson have reacted, sharing a fearful Instagram story post, writing: "The neighborhood I grew up in is burning to the ground rn [right now]. Pray for the Palisades."

Jennifer Garner, 52, and Ben Affleck, 52, were married in 2005, staying together a decade before parting ways in October of 2018. The friendly co-parents share three kids together: Violet Anne, 19, Seraphina Rose, 16, and Samuel, 12.

