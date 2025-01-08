Reality TV star Chase Chrisley is facing potential legal trouble after being identified as a suspect in an alleged assault at an Atlanta sports bar.

The incident, which occurred on Monday, January 6, at Twin Peaks, has been classified as a "simple assault" by local authorities.

According to a police report obtained by 'People', the 28-year-old 'Chrisley Knows Best' alum allegedly became heavily intoxicated and displayed disruptive behavior at the establishment. The bar's general manager claims Chrisley refused multiple requests to leave the premises before allegedly slapping him twice in the face.

While Chrisley had left the scene before police arrived, the alleged victim identified him as the perpetrator. The general manager, who declined medical attention and reported no injuries, has indicated there is security camera footage of the incident that will be provided to authorities.

This development comes at a challenging time for the Chrisley family, as Chase's parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are currently serving prison sentences for fraud and tax evasion. Chase recently discussed the family's struggles on the 'Chasin' Birdies' podcast, describing their rotating visitation schedule and the emotional toll of having loved ones incarcerated.

Despite reduced sentences announced in September 2023, Julie Chrisley is set for release in March 2028, while Todd Chrisley's release is scheduled for May 2032. Julie's most recent appeal was denied.