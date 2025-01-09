Hector David Jr., known for his portrayal of the Green Ranger in the Power Rangers series, is now serving time after admitting guilt and receiving his sentence on Wednesday, January 8.

The case stemmed from a physical altercation with an elderly man in Idaho last year.

Legal documents reveal that David entered a guilty plea to a misdemeanor battery charge in Canyon County Court. As part of his sentencing, he was handed 180 days in jail, though the judge suspended 135 days of that term. This means David is required to serve only 45 days behind bars.

However, upon his release, he must comply with the terms of two years of supervised probation and complete 100 hours of community service to avoid additional jail time.

The incident occurred in July, when David got into a dispute with an elderly man in Nampa, Idaho, over a parking spot. Authorities stated the altercation escalated when David pushed the elderly man — who uses a walker — to the ground. The victim did not sustain serious injuries.

Following the incident, David fled the scene in his truck. However, law enforcement later identified him with assistance from the public, leading to the issuance of an arrest warrant. By late July, prosecutors formally charged David with battery.

Today at 11:45, in front of District 208, the man in this video pushed an elderly man to the ground after they exchanged words about a parking issue.

After pushing the man down, the suspect left him on the ground, drove away in a raised up black 4 door truck w/Texas license plate pic.twitter.com/q9gM4Vsqlx — Nampa PD (@NampaPolice1) July 26, 2024

The 35-year-old was scheduled to appear at the Magic Valley Comic-Con in Twin Falls, Idaho, before the assault, but according to the New York Post, he did not attend.

In July, Nampa cop Erick Moore told the New York Times how, "Our community not only supports us but they support us going after people that commit crimes. They really stepped up and were able to help us get this identity pretty quick."