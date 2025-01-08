Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, will mark her 43rd birthday Thursday, and it seems she's looking to leave behind a challenging year that led her to step back from the spotlight to battle cancer.

While Kensington Palace has not disclosed Kate's location for her upcoming 43rd birthday celebration, it is usual for her to be with loved ones in Norfolk during this time.

But according to a source close to the situation, Prince William and their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are reportedly going above and beyond to ensure that the low-key birthday celebration is truly memorable and focused on family time.

The source told InTouch, "Kate doesn't want anything extravagant. What makes her happy these days are the little things, the quality time at home with William and the kids, that's all she wants for her birthday."

It was revealed that "He's planning to cook her a nice roast dinner at home and have her parents and extended family join them."

The source added, "The kids are very excited about baking her a cake and have all sorts of decorations picked out, William has given them carte blanche when it comes to putting up silly decor for her so there will be lots of balloons and that sort of thing."

Kate underwent a period of scaled back public appearances due to undergoing abdominal surgery in January and the subsequent cancer treatment in 2024.

Towards the end of the year, she made a gradual return to the public eye by participating in royal events, such as hosting the traditional "Together at Christmas" carol service held at Westminster Abbey.

With Kate's gradual comeback set to unfold, according to The Sun, fans were advised not to anticipate her immediate return to the same level of work as in the past.

But in the next few months, Kate will be dedicating her time to her Center for Early Childhood and various commitments in the UK. Her presence is expected to be felt across different regions of Britain throughout the year.

Additionally, there are reportedly no plans for tours overseas, contrary to Prince William's previous mention of potential upcoming trips.

"There is no huge reset button on her work and if you look to the back end of 2024 there was a gradual return of the Princess of Wales into more public engagements," an insider revealed to the outlet.

She is also expected to be present at several occasions like Buckingham Palace Garden Parties, Trooping the Color, Royal Ascot, and Remembrance Day commemorations.

"That gradual return will continue into 2025 and it was an extremely warm and wonderful bookend to 2024 to see her at the carol service, and she continues that gradual return," the source added.