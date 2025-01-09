The Jennifer Hudson Show has taken drastic steps to moderate viewer engagement on Aaron Pierre's recent appearance, disabling comments on the show's official TikTok and Instagram posts of him.

Pierre, who appeared on the show to promote his role in the upcoming film Mufasa: The Lion King, became a viral sensation following his celebrated walk down the corridor.

The "Spirit Tunnel" is a signature segment on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' where guests make their entrance by walking down a hallway-like corridor (the "tunnel") while being cheered on by the show's staff members who line both sides of the wall.

Staff members clap, dance, sing, and cheer while the guest walks through, often creating a fun, party-like atmosphere. The tunnel is typically lit with colorful lights and accompanied by upbeat music. It's become a popular part of the show, with many guests' tunnel walks going viral on social media due to their reactions, dance moves, or, as in Pierre's case, their charismatic walks through the tunnel.

The comment sections on the daytime program's TikTok and Instagram pages were filled with suggestive remarks about the actor — before they were abruptly turned off. The show's moderation decision appears to have been made in response to the nature of the lustful comments.

Pierre's "Spirit Tunnel" TikTok has amassed over 15 million views... with now no comments, as his Instagram post of the same video has over 1.5 million views.

Remarks like "it looks heavy" flew around as well as other adult-oriented content, though the post is no longer allowing others to comment on it.

During previous talk show and in media appearances, Pierre has continued to invite "thirst" comments, so this seems like an extension of things that have already been going on.

Notably, the comment section on all of the show's other posts are currently open.