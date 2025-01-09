Tina Knowles, mother of global superstar Beyoncé, has revealed the heartbreaking news that her Malibu bungalow was destroyed in the catastrophic Los Angeles wildfires.

These fires, fueled by the strongest windstorms in over a decade, have caused widespread destruction since Tuesday, January 7, reducing thousands of homes to ashes and claiming at least five lives.

In an emotional Instagram post, Knowles shared, "It was my favorite place, my sanctuary, my sacred Happy Place. Now it is gone!!" Her message was accompanied by a video of the ocean view from her beloved bungalow, where dolphins were briefly seen surfacing.

The loss is even more poignant as it came just days after Knowles celebrated her 71st birthday at the property. She expressed her sorrow not only for her home but also for the lives lost, saying, "My deepest prayers are with you!"

The Malibu property, which Knowles referred to as her "tiny little bungalow on the water," placed her close to her daughter Beyoncé, 43, and son-in-law Jay-Z, who purchased a record-breaking $200 million Malibu estate in 2023.

Tina's message also paid tribute to the first responders battling the blazes, saying, "God bless all the brave men and women in our fire department who risked their lives in dangerous conditions. We thank you for your dedication and bravery."

Tina concluded her heartfelt post by expressing solidarity with other victims of the wildfires.

"To the people who lost their homes and belongings, I cannot imagine the pain and suffering and fear that you are enduring. My heart and deep prayers go out to all of you," she continued. Despite the devastation, she offered words of hope for recovery: "We are resilient though, and we will recover! 'This too shall pass,'" with one red heart emoji.

The wildfires continue to rage across Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, leaving countless families, including celebrities, displaced. Knowles joins the likes of Billy Crystal, Anna Faris, and Ricki Lake, who have all lost their homes in these tragic fires.