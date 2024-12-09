Jay-Z and Beyoncé stepped onto the red carpet together with their daughter Blue Ivy amid recent controversial accusations aimed at the rapper.

The influential duo stood united with their 12-year-old daughter at the debut of her movie, "Mufasa: The Lion King," on a Monday evening at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

In one clip, fans can see the couple cheering on their eldest daughter, with the Roc Nation entrepreneur even shedding a tear.

Beyoncé & JAY-Z cheer on Blue Ivy as she makes her red carpet appearance for @Disney's #MUFASA. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/w3o8xXf7f5 — BEYONCÉ LEGION 𐚁 (@BeyLegion) December 10, 2024

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, and Jay-Z at the premiere of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King.’ pic.twitter.com/zBDgjfxyPm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 10, 2024

In the sequel to "The Lion King," Blue Ivy lends her voice to the character of Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala, while Beyonce reprises her role as Nala.

The storyline unfolds after the original movie, with Rafiki narrating the tale of Kiara's beloved grandfather, Mufasa, to her.

Scheduled for a December 20 release in theaters, "Mufasa: The Lion King" is set to draw audiences with its stunning visuals and powerful storytelling.

This comes amid Jay-Z found himself embroiled in a sexual assault lawsuit, which he vehemently refuted as a "blackmail attempt." In a detailed statement, the rapper stood firm in denying the accusations and criticized the lawyer behind the filing.

The accuser, known only as "Jane Doe," claimed that the incident took place during a post-event gathering following the MTV Music Video Awards in 2000.

In a direct response aimed at Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, who recently filed a lawsuit that initially implicated Sean "Diddy" Combs in October but now also involves Jay-Z, the "Empire State of Mind" rapper said, "You seem to exploit people for personal gain. Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable."

Attending the premiere alongside the family was Tina Knowles, who made an appearance despite her recent Instagram hacking incident.

Early Monday, Tina seemed to have responded to her son-in-law's allegations by "liking" a social media post that outlined the claims. But hours later, she revealed that her Instagram had been hacked.