Spencer Pratt posted anew TikTok clip addressing the loss of his family's home in the recent Los Angeles Palisades fire, using some dark humor to cope with the tragedy.

"Cheers, thank you for a million followers on TikTok," Pratt joked in a deadpan manner while raising a glass in the video. "Who would have thought all I needed was for our house to burn down to finally hit a million?"

He shook his head sarcastically while raising the glass to his lips.

"Can't believe I didn't think of that sooner," he said at the end of the short video.

In an earlier post, Pratt demonstrated his state of shock, holding up a bag of bagels while stating, "When your house burns down and you have nothing, when your parents' house burns down and they have nothing, there's only one thing that can maybe make you feel better. A bag of bagels!" He acknowledged his unusual response, noting, "Obviously, I'm in shock. My brain is not functioning."

His wife, Heidi Montag, shared a more emotional response in her own TikTok video, expressing heartbreak while confirming that their family, including their two sons Gunner (7) and Ryker (2), safely evacuated their home.

The Pratts are among numerous celebrities, including Maria Shriver, who have lost their homes in the devastating Los Angeles fires.

The fires continue to rage on, with several celebrities now affected by the fires and displaced from their homes or having lost them entirely.