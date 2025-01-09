Jamie Lee Curtis has stepped up in a big way to help aid her Hollywood community, with the actress announcing that she's donating $1 million to support relief efforts for the ongoing wildfires devastating Los Angeles and surrounding areas.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Curtis announced the generous donation, saying it came from her Family Foundation.

"My husband and I and our children have pledged $1 million to start a fund of support for our great city and state and the great people who live and love there," she wrote.

Curtis added that she's been working with California Governor Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, and Senator Adam Schiff to ensure the funds are directed where they're most needed, as Variety reported.

Curtis also shared her thoughts on the fires during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

"As you know, where I live is on fire right now," she said. "Many friends have lost their homes. It's a really awful situation." Watch the video below.

The wildfires have ravaged areas like Pacific Palisades, Malibu and Pasadena. Over 25,000 acres have burned, destroying hundreds of homes and forcing mass evacuations, according reports.

Some fires, including the Pacific Palisades blaze, began Tuesday and have been fueled by high winds and dry conditions.

The nonprofit Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) has joined the fight, funneling public donations to support firefighters, first responders and displaced residents.

EIF previously organized a fund for the 2023 Maui wildfires, backed by stars like Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson.

Curtis isn't the only celebrity affected. Adam Brody and Leighton Meester lost their $6.5 million Pacific Palisades home to the flames.

Actress Anna Faris also saw her $5 million property reduced to rubble.

The entertainment industry in Hollywood is feeling the impact, too. Red carpet events, including premieres for Unstoppable and Better Man, have been canceled.

Productions like Abbott Elementary have paused filming, and award announcements have been delayed.

As Curtis said, "It's a catastrophe in Southern California."

But with her generous donation, she's leading the charge to help the region recover.