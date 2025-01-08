Heidi Montag, former star of The Hills, shared a raw and emotional video on TikTok after the devastating loss of her family's home in the Palisades fire.

In the video, Montag struggled to hold back tears as she described the unimaginable tragedy of losing her house to the relentless flames.

"I'm so heartbroken," she said, adding that her primary focus is on ensuring her family's safety.

The heartfelt post resonated deeply with fans, who flooded the comments section with messages of comfort and support. User @stacy70111 empathized with Montag's pain, writing, "You're allowed to cry. It was your home. 💕" Another commenter, @kmcgovern25, reminded her that it's okay to mourn such a loss, saying, "It's okay to grieve 🥺."

Many fans turned to prayers and positivity to help Montag cope. @melimel shared, "So sorry! God has a plan! Stay positive and trust in God! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼." Similarly, @🐍Theresa🏹❤️💪🏽 expressed, "Prayers to you and your family. So sorry to hear about losing your house but I'm so glad you all are safe and alive! ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼."

Meanwhile, Montag's husband, Spencer Pratt, posted his own response to the disaster on TikTok, delivering an unexpected mix of humor and shock.

"When your house burns down and you have nothing, when your parents' house burns down and they have nothing, there's only one thing that can maybe make you feel better. A bag of bagels!" he said, holding up a bag of bagels to the camera. "Obviously, I'm in shock. My brain is not functioning, so... I think this is the most unhinged post you've seen."

Pratt also confirmed his wife and their two sons: Gunner, 7, and Ryker, 2, safely evacuated their house.

The married couple aren't the only celebs speaking out about the fiery conditions.

Maria Shriver shared on Instagram how she is devastated "beyond belief. Everything is gone. Our neighborhood, our restaurants. All our friends have lost everything."

The 69-year-old added how her family "evacuated, but are safe. But people have lost everything."

Chet Hanks, the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, shared his fear on Instagram, posting, "The neighborhood I grew up in is burning to the ground rn [right now]. Pray for the Palisades."

"Hearing the winds last night I prayed. I knew it would be bad — we had to evacuate many times during our life there — but the shock at the whole of the Palisades being destroyed is unthinkably horrific," Kate Beckinsale penned on Instagram. "My daughter [Lily] and I lived there for most of her childhood and most of her childhood is gone. Her primary school, every shop or restaurant we used to go to with my parents and Michael [Sheen]'s parents — and devastatingly, most of her friends' homes. My heart is broken."

"My community and possibly my home is on fire. My family is safe. Many of my friends will lose their homes. Many other communities as well," Jamie Lee Curtis wrote in an Instagram caption.

Pacific Palisades, home to stars like Ben Affleck, Steven Spielberg, Reese Witherspoon, Michael Keaton, and Miles Teller, is one of the most exclusive areas in L.A.