As "Wheel of Fortune" celebrates its 50th anniversary, the show shared a clip of a surprise wedding proposal it helped facilitate for a former contestant.

"Screaming, crying, losing our minds over this sweet Wheel proposal," the show wrote alongside an Instagram video of the proposal on Thursday. The show also shared a longer version of the clip on YouTube.

"We're celebrating milestones in honor of our 50th anniversary and actually had one happen earlier in the week right here on the set," host Ryan Seacrest said while introducing the clip.

"Robin, the boyfriend of former contestant Rhea, reached out for our help in asking her a big question," said Vanna White. She said that with the help of announcer Jim Thornton, they "created a bit of a ruse, making Rhea think she was back to celebrate Wheel's 50th."

In the clip, Rhea solves a puzzle that reads, "Will You Marry Me?" As Thornton says "Nicely done," Robin walks onto the set through a pair of double doors. Rhea looks shocked, then Robin gets down on one knee.

"Rhea Susan Mathew, will you marry me?" he asked, presenting a ring box. An overwhelmed Rhea nodded yes, and the couple embraced.

Former host Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie Sajak, who serves as the show's social correspondent, also shared a behind-the-scenes interview with Rhea before her appearance on the show.

"I actually brought someone very special with me today. I brought my boyfriend Robin, he's one of my biggest supporters, so I'm really excited to share this magic with him," Rhea said.

"Rhea [thinks] she's here for puzzle redemption, but little does she know... she's here to get engaged!" Sajak wrote over the video clip.

"AHHH thank you thank you thank you for making this into a reality!!! beyond even my wildest of dreams!!" Rhea commented on the show's Instagram post. She later shared her own Instagram photo posing with her fiancé in front of the "Will You Marry Me?" puzzle.

"Tune in to @wheeloffortune TONIGHT on ABC to catch @rkuriakose put my jaw on the floor doing the sweetest, most elaborate thing anyone has ever done for me," she wrote.

-- With reporting by TMX