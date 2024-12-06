Following their viral cooking video, Wheel of Fortune host Vanna White's 27-year-old son Nikko achieved heartthrob status seemingly overnight.

Documenting themselves cooking a sacred family recipe, dubbed "Uncle Roy's Chicken," the mother and son duo assumed they were making some wholesome family content. However, the comments rolling in quickly showed people were paying attention to more than just the food. "Is son on the menu too," commented one thirsty user. "Vanna where have you been hiding Nikko? He's GORGEOUS," exclaimed another.

However, hearts around the world are now broken. Nikko, who currently works as a real estate agent, revealed during an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he's actually taken.

"I have an amazing girlfriend, she's an absolute sweetheart, she's a singer-songwriter, and we've been together for a year," he said. His girlfriend, known as Easae, shares much of her musical content online.

While the internet may not be her biggest fan at the moment, she's earned White's full stamp of approval, as she told the outlet, "She's so sweet."

This isn't the first time White's son, who she shares with ex-husband George Santo Pietro, has gone viral on the internet for his stunningly good looks. Social media was set ablaze more than six years ago when White posted a photo with her then-24-year-old.

When asked how he felt about all the sudden attention now nearing 30, Nikko is grateful for the love. "It's flattering," he told the outlet of the "outpour from her fans," before sharing his mom's response. "She turned to me and said, 'Is this what viral means?' And yeah, this is what viral means."