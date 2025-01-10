Actor Bill Byrge, beloved for his role as Bobby in the Ernest movie franchise alongside Jim Varney's Ernest P. Worrell, has died.

He was 92.

Byrge's cousin, Sharon Chapman, confirmed the news on Facebook on Jan. 9, and later to PEOPLE on Jan. 10. Byrge, known for his comedic expressions and quirky character, left an enduring legacy through his work in seven Ernest films and one television series.

A memorial service is planned in Nashville, where Byrge worked at a library throughout his life.

Chapman reflected on Byrge's life, describing him as a man with a unique charm.

"Billy was what some people would call an odd character. He was raised and taught about faith in God. He was taught to be respectful to women. If you met him, you liked him," she shared. "He was friends with a lot of celebrities."

Byrge's unexpected entry into acting happened when a producer for the Ernest movies noticed him walking down a Nashville street. Chapman explained, "He didn't want to leave his day job at the library and only agreed to act if he could keep it."

Byrge also resisted speaking roles, with the producer assuring him his comedic expressions alone made his performance unforgettable.

In a Facebook tribute, Chapman wrote, "My cousin Bill Byrge passed away in the Nashville area today at 12pm. He was a beautiful soul who made people laugh without even trying... He deserved it as raised poor, but his momma taught him love, respect, and faith which he showed to everyone." She added, "Heaven gained a sweet soul today. Love you, Billy. See you soon!"

While Byrge never married or had children, Chapman shared he remained close with friends, including actress Leslie Uggams, with whom he frequently corresponded. Byrge's legacy of humor and kindness lives on, alongside the memory of his co-star Varney, who passed away in 2000.