Gwen Van Dam, a celebrated character actress with a career spanning 70 years and over 140 screen credits, passed away on December 19.

She was 96.

Her impressive body of work included appearances in Halloween, The Brady Bunch, and her most recent project, Interior Chinatown.

Van Dam's representatives at Roth & Associates West shared the news with Entertainment Weekly in a heartfelt statement.

"She was a talented actress, a loving mother and grandmother, and a joy to the many friends she collected over her long career. We will miss her bright smile, her positive attitude, and the grace with which she approached her life, both personally and professionally," the statement read. "Her legacy will live on in the many wonderful performances she gave over her 70 years in show business."

Born as Gwendolyn Greta Van Dam on November 5, 1928, in San Francisco, she discovered her love for acting while attending San Jose State University. After graduation, she sought advice from renowned stage actress Gertrude Lawrence, who introduced her to producer Richard Aldrich. Aldrich cast Van Dam in The Guardsman, where she not only began her professional career but also met her future husband, Bill Smillie, the production's property manager.

Van Dam built an impressive film career, despite turning down a screen test for From Here to Eternity, a decision she later regretted. Her early credits included Lilith (1964), Husbands (1970), and the cult classic Halloween (1978). She continued to shine in films like Stir Crazy, True Confessions, Star Trek: Generations, and Burlesque, solidifying her status as a versatile character actress.

Her television work was equally extensive, with appearances on 'The Brady Bunch,' 'Knots Landing,' 'ER,' and 'Grace and Frankie.' Even later in life, she appeared in music videos for Beyoncé and Panic! at the Disco. Van Dam's stage career was just as vibrant, performing with 14 Los Angeles theater companies.

She is survived by her daughter Claudia Tumas, son Dirk Smillie, and three grandchildren, Lorelei, Amanda, and Crystal.