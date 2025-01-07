South Korean bodybuilding YouTuber Park Seung-hyun passed away on Sunday, January 5.

He was 35.

The tragic news was shared by his brother through Park's social media accounts, citing "health reasons" as the cause of death. Park had built a substantial following online, with over 830,000 subscribers on YouTube, where he documented his fitness journey and addressed the challenges of bodybuilding.

Park's brother announced the news alongside a heartfelt tribute, sharing a framed photograph of Park surrounded by flower wreaths. "On January 5, 2025, 15:51, my brother Seung Hyun went to heaven due to health reasons," the post read. He added, "The parents' feelings are not accepted, we don't take advice. May you rest in peace with a heart of comfort." The announcement was met with an outpouring of condolences, with many commenters expressing their wishes for Park's soul to rest in peace.

In his final Instagram post, Park shared an image of himself mid-biceps workout. The caption included a candid admission that he was "feeling very lonely." This post has since drawn attention from fans mourning his loss and reflecting on his openness about his struggles.

Park's family has not disclosed specific details about the "health reasons" behind his passing. However, his journey was marked by public discussions about his use of performance-enhancing drugs.

Park openly admitted to taking steroids and sought to raise awareness about the prevalence of drug use in bodybuilding. His candidness about this topic contributed to his popularity and his mission to shed light on the risks involved in the sport.

In a video released three months before his death, Park shared insights into his personal battles. "I have been battling depression and receiving psychiatric treatment," he said. "Financial difficulties have arisen because I haven't been able to continue my YouTube activities. I feel lonely even though I shouldn't. I will find my way back to myself and return someday."

Although Park had taken a break from social media, he returned in his final month, posting content that resonated deeply with his audience. His untimely passing leaves behind a legacy of courage and honesty in addressing both the highs and lows of his life.