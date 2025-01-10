Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed his intention to eventually step into the UFC Octagon for a professional MMA fight, as revealed during his recent appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, 'The Joe Rogan Experience'.

The 40-year-old tech billionaire remains committed to his combat sports aspirations, even after suffering a significant ACL tear during training in 2023.

Zuckerberg, primarily known for his Brazilian jiu-jitsu training, expressed interest in expanding his skillset to include other MMA disciplines.

He noted that striking might be less demanding on his joints compared to grappling, jokingly referring to putting his "punchable face to good use."

The Meta founder has demonstrated legitimate martial arts credentials, performing well in several tournaments and training with UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski. His previous attempts to arrange a high-profile bout with fellow tech mogul Elon Musk, facilitated by UFC president Dana White, ultimately fell through.

While maintaining his fighting ambitions, Zuckerberg acknowledged that a 2025 bout would be unlikely due to his corporate responsibilities at Meta and the intensive preparation required for professional competition.

The Meta CEO also shared an amusing story about competing incognito in a jiu-jitsu tournament, where he registered under his first and middle names and concealed his identity with sunglasses, a hat, and a COVID mask. The revelation of his identity at the match start left his opponent and the opponent's coach in disbelief, especially after Zuckerberg secured a submission victory.

Zuckerberg described his commitment to daily morning training, alternating between general fitness and MMA disciplines, including both striking and grappling. However, this intensive regimen led to an ACL tear, which taught him the importance of better integrating his weight training with fight training for sustainability.

Despite the setback, Zuckerberg's wife encouraged his return to training post-recovery, noting positive changes in his demeanor when regularly training. He emphasized how the morning training sessions help him manage daily stress, stating that after a couple of hours of training, other daily challenges become more manageable.

Looking ahead, Zuckerberg plans to return to competitive jiu-jitsu while maintaining a careful approach to protect his health.