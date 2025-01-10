Timothée Chalamet will return to Saturday Night Live this month as both host and musical guest, marking a major milestone in the NBC sketch comedy show's 50th season.

The January 25 episode will be Chalamet's third time hosting but his debut as a musical performer.

This hosting appearance follows his successful stints in December 2020 and November 2023. Chalamet's musical debut coincides with the recent release of A Complete Unknown, where he stars as legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan.

Critics have praised his performance in the biopic, noting his commitment to live singing and harmonica-playing in the role.

The announcement came as part of SNL's post-holiday lineup on Friday. Dave Chappelle will host on January 18, with rapper GloRilla as the musical guest.

Both Chappelle and GloRilla are nominees for the 2025 Grammy Awards on February 2. This will be GloRilla's first appearance on the SNL stage.

Chappelle's hosting duties mark his fourth time in the role, with past appearances in 2016, 2020 and 2022, often tied to major political moments. His latest stint will air two days before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump for a second term.

Chalamet, celebrated for his roles in Wonka, the Dune series and Call Me By Your Name, has increasingly shown his musical talents. His vocals and harmonica skills were prominently featured in "Wonka" and the Dylan biopic.

In preparation for A Complete Unknown, Chalamet underwent rigorous training, spending five years honing his singing and harmonica-playing. The actor recorded 40 live performances for the film, a detail confirmed by producer Fred Berger.

"It was important for me to sing and play live," Chalamet explained in a November preview from Searchlight Pictures. "If I can actually do it, why should there be an element of artifice here?"

The January 18 and 25 episodes will lead up to SNL's 50th-anniversary primetime special on February 16, with regular Saturday broadcasts resuming March 1.

Fans of the show and Chalamet's career are eagerly anticipating what is sure to be an unforgettable episode.