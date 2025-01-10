While Pimp C was staying true to his name, Paul Wall revealed that the late-southern boss called him out for rapping about falling in love with strippers.

Wall appeared on Boss Talk 101 where he recalled being on set with UGK for a video shoot in Miami when the late Pimp C confronted him about what he called "square" behavior.

"I'll never forget the video shoot. We're in Miami. It's, you know, 120 degrees in the summer. And here comes Pimp C with this fur coat," he stated, per Hip Hop DX.

"I got on whatever I'm wearing in the video and I'm sweating like a ho' in church. But Pimp C, he don't got one bead of sweat nowhere on his body. And he got a full fur coat. He might have a hoodie underneath too. He might have two fur coats on," the "Drive Slow" rapper laughed.

"Pimp C come over there, he said,'Y'all all on that square s**t, man. Y'all over there talking about falling in love with strippers. Man, I ain't on that. I'm on that pimp s**t.' "

He continued: "You know, we were falling in love with a stripper and he was like, 'Nah, y'all falling in love with my strippers.'"

In addition to the confrontation, Wall also took the opportunity to pay homage to the culture, revealing that Pimp C has inspired him lyrically and boldly telling fans he didn't "invent" chopped and screwed music or grills.

The Georgetown, Texas, rapper — who was raised in Houston — also went on record admitting that he didn't learn that he was white until his classmates told him when he got older.

While promoting his latest album Once Upon A Grind, dropped in December, the musician appeared on the Breakfast Club where he revealed many of his friends were either "Black, Mexican, or Asian."

"I didn't know I was white 'til white people told me I was white," Wall stated. "They was like, 'You white. Why you talk and act like that? You white. And I'm like, 'What do you mean?' "

"I mean, all my friends were Black or Mexican or Asian," he said. "I lived in a very diverse neighborhood. There were white people there, but it was Mexican, Black, Vietnamese, Indian ... A lot of everything," the "Sittin' Sidewayz" rapper said.

Hearing the grim news, Wall joked that he "cried in the car" after learning he was white, however, a genealogy test later revealed he is 3% African American.