Richard Hammond, the one-time face of the BBC car show "Top Gear," is divorcing his wife of 28 years, it was confirmed Thursday.

Daily Mail reported that the separation followed a run of horrors that insiders claim changed Hammond forever in personality and put him and his 28-year marriage to the ultimate test.

The 55-year-old was almost killed twice in car crashes while filming the motoring show.

He was seriously hurt at York's Elvington Airfield shooting a high-speed stunt in 2006 and spent two weeks in a coma.

In 2015, he was severely injured in a mass crash in Namibia but managed to recover by 2017, when he narrowly avoided a major accident in Switzerland, losing control of his Rimac supercar, which ended up going off a hill and igniting.

Friends of the couple say that these events did not only have led to changes in his behavior at home and affected his mental and physical health.

An insider said, "The sheer magnitude of the accidents inevitably affected their relationship."

Mindy Hammond, 59, has apparently asked to keep their £7 million ($9 million) Bollitree Castle in Herefordshire as part of their upcoming divorce deal.

The Hammonds have two daughters, Isabella, 24, and Willow, 22. On Thursday, the couple released a statement together in which they pledged to continue to be "kind and supportive" of one another for the sake of their family.

"Our marriage is coming to an end, but we've had an amazing 28 years together and two incredible daughters," the statement read. "We will always be in each other's lives and are proud of the family we created."

Rumors of their separation came to light after Richard was photographed at a local Hereford pub ringing in New Year with his family not by his side.

The couple, who have long been respected residents of their community, shocked many when they decided to divorce.