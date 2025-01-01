The ongoing legal dispute involving Blake Lively and her director and co-star Justin Baldoni from the film "It Ends with Us" has now entangled Ryan Reynolds in the mix.

Baldoni has filed a lawsuit seeking $250 million in damages against The New York Times. The lawsuit is in response to their reporting on Lively's allegations of sexual harassment against Baldoni, along with claims that he was involved in a coordinated effort to tarnish her reputation.

Following her initial claims, she proceeded to submit a federal lawsuit reiterating those allegations earlier this week.

In the legal document, Baldoni and the additional plaintiffs, including publicists Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel, are accusing the publication of committing libel, invasion of privacy, promissory fraud, and breaching an implied-in-fact contract.

They claim that the publication intentionally deceived its readers.

They also believe the publication heavily depends on Lively's "unverified and self-serving narrative," describing them as "blatant falsehoods and egregious misrepresentations."

Before "It Ends with Us" resumed production earlier in 2024 after industry strikes, a comprehensive meeting was reportedly held to discuss Lively's legal action regarding a toxic work environment. Reynolds was present at the gathering alongside other key individuals.

It was alleged that Baldoni was confronted by Reynolds "aggressively" at their New York penthouse. Reynolds reportedly accused Baldoni "fat shaming" Lively.

"Baldoni, in an effort to avoid further confrontation with Lively and Reynolds and rebuild rapport with his co-star, continued to bend to her will," the lawsuit claimed.

"[Plaintiffs] arrived eager to discuss plans for the next day's filming, prepared with their production materials," the lawsuit added. "Instead, they were blindsided by Lively and Reynolds, who presented a list of grievances that were both unanticipated and troubling."

"Reynolds launched into a tirade, berating Baldoni in what Baldoni later described as a 'traumatic' encounter, stating he had 'never been spoken to like that in his life.'"

Lively pointed fingers at Baldoni, alleging that he had been "shaming her for her body and weight."

There was an alleged incident where she felt embarrassed when he supposedly contacted her fitness trainer behind her back, hinting that he wanted her to shed pounds within a short timeframe.

In the lawsuit, Baldoni argues that these accusations have twisted the truth. He alleged that Lively and Reynolds subjected him to "inappropriate and humiliating berating" while "other celebrity friends were coming in and out of their penthouse."

"When Baldoni resisted apologizing for what he had not done, Reynolds became further enraged," the lawsuit stated. "Everyone, including the producer Lively had asked production to engage and a representative of Sony that was in attendance, left that 'meeting' in shock."

The document also mentions how Lively took it upon herself to make daily changes to the script. The consistent adjustments made by the actress caused concern among the producers, director, and studio, who feared that her interventions would continue throughout the entire filming process.

It was allegedly feared that this could potentially cause disruptions to the meticulously planned shooting schedule, add pressure to the production team, and incur financial burdens.