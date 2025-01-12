The official "General Hospital" Instagram account posted a heartfelt statement announcing Leslie Charleson's death.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson," said "General Hospital" executive producer Frank Valentini.

The Kansas City native's performance of the adored "matriarch" of the program, Monica Quartermaine, earned her recognition.

"Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital alone and, just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew."

Valentini continued, "I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit and incredible presence on set. On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, my heartfelt sympathy goes out to her loved ones during this difficult time."

Variety reported that Charleson died on Sunday morning after a battle against a long illness.

In recent years, the 72-year-old veteran actress has had a number of health issues since joining the soap opera in 1977.

These health issues have restricted her availability on the ABC drama since her last appearance in Dec. 2023.

For the past two years, Charleson's mobility has been limited because of a string of falls. Her bravery was unflinching, even if it restricted her mobility and necessitated the use of a walker. She was admitted to the hospital only last week after falling once again.

Charleson made her acting debut on the television program "A Flame in the Wind" in 1965, when she was only 19 years old.

A big break came in 1977 when Charleson played Dr. Monica Quartermaine on "General Hospital." From 1977 until 2023, Charleson had 2,079 appearances on the television series.