Khloe Kardashian's Fiery Criticism of LA Mayor Karen Bass Sparks Outrage Amid Ongoing Wildfires
Khloe Kardashian is facing backlash after calling L.A. mayor Karen Bass "a joke" on social media.
While wildfires continued to rage across parts of Southern California, the reality TV star blasted Bass on Thursday for supposed funding reductions to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD).
On Friday, Kardashian, 40, posted a clip from a Fox 11 LA segment with LAFD Fire Chief Kristin Crowley. Crowley, in the footage, chimed in on the budget ramifications in the video: "My message is the fire department needs to be properly funded - it's not."
In support of Chief Crowley, Kardashian said on her now-deleted Instagram Story, "I stand by YOU Chief Crowley!!!! You spoke the truth and you had tears in your eyes because I can tell you didn't even want to say that but it was the truth."
She added, "Mayor Bass you are a joke!!!!"
Read more: Kardashian-Jenner Family Forced to Evacuate Hidden Hills Homes Amid Growing Kenneth Fire Threat
Social media users who are critical of what she posted have pointed out that Kardashian's sisters, Kim and Kourtney, were previously blasted for going over the local water usage limits during a drought.
One user remarked, "Instead of Khloe Kardashian talking about Mayor Karen Bass, people should discuss how her sister used over 300,000 gallons of water in one month during a drought."
Some commenters also criticized Kardashian for her comments, calling them racially insensitive toward Mayor Bass, who is Black.
In response to Kardashian, The Atlantic contributor Jemele Hill pointed out that negotiations had increased the fire department's budget by $50 million, calling Kardashian's comments "ill-informed."
By contrast, some supporters came to Kardashian's defense, saying she had the right to criticize public figures. As one user pointed out, "She was calling out a public official not doing her job well."
On Sunday, Kardashian reemphasized her support for the firefighters in a post where she thanked them for their hard work.