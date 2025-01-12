Khloe Kardashian is facing backlash after calling L.A. mayor Karen Bass "a joke" on social media.

While wildfires continued to rage across parts of Southern California, the reality TV star blasted Bass on Thursday for supposed funding reductions to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD).

On Friday, Kardashian, 40, posted a clip from a Fox 11 LA segment with LAFD Fire Chief Kristin Crowley. Crowley, in the footage, chimed in on the budget ramifications in the video: "My message is the fire department needs to be properly funded - it's not."

In support of Chief Crowley, Kardashian said on her now-deleted Instagram Story, "I stand by YOU Chief Crowley!!!! You spoke the truth and you had tears in your eyes because I can tell you didn't even want to say that but it was the truth."

She added, "Mayor Bass you are a joke!!!!"

Social media users who are critical of what she posted have pointed out that Kardashian's sisters, Kim and Kourtney, were previously blasted for going over the local water usage limits during a drought.

One user remarked, "Instead of Khloe Kardashian talking about Mayor Karen Bass, people should discuss how her sister used over 300,000 gallons of water in one month during a drought."

Instead of Khloe Kardashian talking bullshit about Mayor Karen Bass, people should be talking about how she and her sister used an excess of over 300,000 gallons of water in just one month during a drought. How about the water waster just STFU. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) January 12, 2025

Khloe Kardashian is smack talking LA Mayor Karen Bass over the wildfires.



In 2022, Khloe used roughly 101,000 gallons of water over the allotted limit during a drought.



Her sister Kim Kardashian used 232,000 gallons over the limit.



IN ONE MONTH ALONE.



I wonder how much she's... — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) January 11, 2025

Don't like Karen Bass, but Khloe... be real. Shut the entire fuck up.



Your lawn... in a drought. You get called out for literally every year.



You are a literal joke. It's like "look at me, my sister was a ho and I use to be fat, but now I work out and get surgery." https://t.co/daMIwPAuOF pic.twitter.com/4F12Q42n18 — AshleySTiger 💜💛 (@AsherSTiger) January 12, 2025

Some commenters also criticized Kardashian for her comments, calling them racially insensitive toward Mayor Bass, who is Black.

In response to Kardashian, The Atlantic contributor Jemele Hill pointed out that negotiations had increased the fire department's budget by $50 million, calling Kardashian's comments "ill-informed."

By contrast, some supporters came to Kardashian's defense, saying she had the right to criticize public figures. As one user pointed out, "She was calling out a public official not doing her job well."

On Sunday, Kardashian reemphasized her support for the firefighters in a post where she thanked them for their hard work.