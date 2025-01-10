The entire Kardashian-Jenner family has evacuated their Hidden Hills residences following mandatory evacuation orders due to the rapidly spreading Kenneth Fire.

Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kylie, Kendall, Kris, and Rob Kardashian all left their homes Thursday, January 9 as the fire consumed approximately 1,000 acres within hours of igniting.

Despite being displaced, the family has focused their efforts on supporting local firefighters and emergency responders. They funded meals from Carousel Restaurant, a Lebanese-Armenian establishment, which provided firefighters with meat, rice, hummus, and pita at various fire stations across the area.

The family's support extends beyond immediate relief efforts, with the Kardashians and their business ventures, including SKIMS, continuing to make donations to organizations assisting in Los Angeles's recovery from the devastating fires.

The Kardashians join a growing list of celebrities forced to evacuate their homes this week, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Mark Hamill, Whitney Cummings, and Jhené Aiko. Some celebrities have already lost their homes to the fires that continue to threaten multiple Los Angeles neighborhoods.

As of the latest update, the Kenneth Fire is 35% contained, though it remains a significant threat to the Hidden Hills area where the Kardashians' homes are located. The fire is one of several blazes currently affecting the greater Los Angeles area, causing widespread evacuations and property damage.