Khabib Nurmagomedov is breaking his silence regarding viral video footage of the athlete being removed from a commercial flight, seemingly without cause.

A video taken by an unsuspecting passenger gained widespread attention over the weekend, prompting the UFC champ to speak out regarding what he speculates could have been a racially driven action against him.

Nurmagomedov, a mixed martial artist of Russian descent, took to X Sunday to tell his side of the story. Now, Frontier Airlines is investigating.

"First of all, I need to clarify that it was @FlyFrontier not AlaskaAir," Nurmagomedov, 36, began. "Lady who comes to me with questions was very rude from the very beginning, even though I speak very decent English and can understand everything and agreed to assist, she still insists on removing me from my seat."

"What was the base for that, racial, national or other one, I'm not sure," the athlete added. "But after 2 minutes of conversation, she called security and I was deplaned from this aircraft, after 1,5 hour I boarded another airline one and left to my destination."

"I did my best to stay calm and respectful as you can see on the video. But those crew members could do better next time and just be nice with clients," he concluded.

Although the 36-year-old fighter didn't clarify the exact reason he was being removed from his seat, it's alleged that someone reported that they didn't feel comfortable with the UFC star sitting in the exit seat. The stewardess can be heard offering to switch his seat or remove him from the flight altogether.

"It's not fair," the athlete can be heard saying to the flight attendant, seemingly attempting to stay calm despite his state of confusion. "Yes it is," the attendant argued.

"I understand but it's also off of their judgment, I'm not gonna' do this back and forth. I will call a supervisor and you can either take a different seat or we can go ahead and escort you off the plane," she continued.

Soon after, Nurmagomedov is seen stepping off the plane alongside airline personnel. "We are aware of the incident and are investigating," Frontier Airlines commented from their social media page.

"Shame on you FlyFrontier," one fan responded. "@FlyFrontier is the easiest boycott of all time. Lmao," a second poked. "File a dot complaint for racist discrimination against the airline. She moved you and your friend for Islamophobic reasons," a third speculated. "You conducted yourself with very good manners. Ma sha Allah bro," a fourth encouraged.

Khabib Nurmagomedov declared his retirement from Mixed Martial Arts following his victory over fellow competitor Justin Gaethje at UFC 245 four years ago, on October 24 of 2020.

His decision also came at the same time his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov— who was also his coach — passed away the same year due to complications related to COVID-19.