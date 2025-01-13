Justine Bateman blasted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on social media for what she deems a "photo op" at an evacuation center for victims of the Palisades wildfires.

In video footage captured by Fox 11, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — spotted wearing an LA baseball cap — were seen meeting with first responders and victims in Pasadena on Friday alongside the city's mayor, Victor Gordo.

The disgruntled Family Ties star — who's been continuously vocal about the disaster on her X account — feels the royals are no better than "ambulance chasers."

"Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive "photo op" they achieved," Bateman, 58, wrote in her caption on X.

"They are "touring the damage"? Are they politicians now? They don't live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists. #PalisadesFire," the actress concluded.

After receiving over 1.8 million views on her posts, it seems fans are on the fence about her analysis. While many agreed with her perspective, many called her out for simply being a negative Nancy.

"They are grief grifters. Despicable duo," one fan agreed. But one user contested, "No one complains about the repulsive photo ops from other royals. The hate these two get is such hypocrisy."

"They went to feed people displaced by the fires anonymously & masked for hours, and left without anyone knowing who they really were. You've basically been on Twitter, complaining & lying the entire time the fires have been burning. Kind of says it all," a third argued.

"Stop GRIFTING of their names, and stop drunk tweeting, they are always donating to different causes!" another exclaimed, retweeting receipts of past events related to their Archewell Foundation, which proudly coins the phrase, "Show Up, Do Good."

In addition to the royals' attendance in Pasadena, Fox News Digital reported that the duo has opened their home to friends and family who have been told to vacate, in addition to donating clothing, children's items, and other essentials to victims affected by the fires.

Bateman made her disappointment in the leadership of California crystal clear, as the Hollywood Hills resident expressed that she was pretty ticked off about the state of her city.

"If you're going to run a city, or run a state, you have to take care of the basics. And that's [to] make sure that your fire and police department[s] are well funded," the 58-year-old actress told Fox commentator Jesse Waters Friday, per the New York Post.

"If you're not doing everything you can to take care of those problems if they arise, then get out. You are useless to us," she added.