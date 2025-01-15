Sheinelle Jones is currently facing a personal challenge involving her family's health, which has kept her away from her hosting duties on Today. The star's prolonged absence was addressed on the January 15 episode of the show.

Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin explained the situation by sharing Jones' Instagram update, where she expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from fans. "We want to share some news about our friend Sheinelle," Guthrie said. "She posted to Instagram this morning, letting everyone know she has been taking some time off to deal with a personal family health matter. She thanked everyone for their kindness and their concern about her. We know so many of you have been asking about Sheinelle and missing her, and we miss her too."

Jones' Instagram post confirmed she is "taking time to deal with a family health matter," adding that the kindness she has received "means so much." Guthrie and Melvin expressed their support on-air, saying, "We all love you."

The Today audience noticed Jones' absence over the past few weeks, particularly during Hoda Kotb's recent farewell episode. Fans have filled social media with questions and messages of concern for the beloved host.

Outside of her work on Today, Jones is a dedicated mother of three children with her husband, Uche Ojeh: Kayin, 15, and twins Clara and Uche, 12. Reflecting on her busy family life, Jones previously told People, "I would be lying to you if I said that it wasn't chaotic," but she remains deeply grateful for her family.

Jones and Ojeh, who met in college, have been married since 2007. Despite a brief breakup early in their relationship, they reconnected and built a strong partnership. On their 16th wedding anniversary, Jones shared a heartfelt tribute, writing, "We've created beautiful memories...here's to a lifetime more. 16 years!"

Jones joined the Today team in 2014 and became a co-host of the show's third hour in 2019, earning her place as a cherished figure in morning television.