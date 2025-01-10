As the Today team coined it, Hoda Kotb's last day on the show was a "Hoda-bration!"

Friday, January 10 marked an emotional farewell for Kotb after 17 years as a host on Today. She first announced her plans to step away in September 2024, explaining her desire to dedicate more time to her two daughters. Despite her departure, Kotb will still contribute to the program and other NBC News projects.

The broadcast opened at 7 am ET with a highlight reel showcasing the day's news stories, ending with a glimpse of Kotb's farewell celebration. This montage left both Kotb and Savannah Guthrie teary-eyed as the show began. Holding hands, Kotb declared, "One last time, let's do this."

During her farewell, Oprah Winfrey spoke to Kotb about her personal decision to step down from her own talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, after 25 years in 2011 in Chicago.

"Hoda, Hoda, Hoda. Well, I know what making this decision feels like. I know how challenging it is to come to the moment where you say, I have done it, I have done it, and now it's time to move on to the next thing," she said. "And I will tell you that in the future, you're going to look back and you're going to say, 'Was that the right decision? Did I do the right thing?' And I will assure you that yes, you have made the right move, although it has been very hard to do, and I know that Haley and Hope are going to benefit so much from this decision, and whatever you decide to do in your next chapter, in the next adventure, it will be the best decision for you and for your family."

Simone Biles also made a surprise appearance on Kotb's last day.

"I can't believe you came," the mother of two said.

"Of course. You showed up and supported me," Biles answered. Through tears, Kotb told the Olympic gymnast how she watched her grow up.

"I watched you go to the mountain top. I watched you fall down and get back up again," Kotb said. She also told the Ohio native that before she had kids, Biles was someone she wanted her children to be like. She deemed Biles' parents as the leading example of "how to do things right" with your kids.