The 'TODAY' show turned celebratory but chaotic as the team gathered to toast Craig Melvin's promotion to co-anchor alongside Savannah Guthrie.

Melvin is set to replace Hoda Kotb in January, following her announcement to step down from the coveted position back in September. The show had teased viewers for weeks about who would take over, finally revealing Melvin as the choice on Thursday, November 14.

During the on-air celebration, things took an unexpected turn.

Melvin's colleagues attempted to toast him with bourbon, his drink of choice, but it wasn't to everyone's liking. Guthrie raised her glass, saying, "We love you, Craig, I'll take a sip for you," before she, Hoda Kotb, Sheinelle Jones, and Jenna Bush Hager grimaced after tasting the strong drink. Bush Hager exclaimed, "Awful!" while Carson Daly drank his share without complaint, leaving Melvin laughing at his coworkers' reactions.

Melvin's promotion was met with joy and warm words from his colleagues. Kotb praised him, saying, "You have all the things this job needs," while Guthrie called it "one of the most popular decisions NBC News has ever made." Melvin graciously acknowledged Kotb's impact, stating, "It means a lot to inherit this from you," and credited her for helping "save" the show after stepping into the role in 2018.

Kotb, who joined NBC in 1998 and has worked on 'TODAY' for 17 years, is leaving her co-anchor position to focus on family life. Reflecting on her decision, the co-host said, "I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of the time pie that I have." She hinted she would continue working with NBC in an unspecified capacity.

Melvin will officially start as co-anchor on January 13, marking a new chapter for the 'TODAY' show team, while Kotb will bid farewell to her position on January 10.