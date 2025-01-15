Offering her thoughts on the Los Angeles wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of houses and claimed 24 lives, Kelly Osbourne has called certain celebrities out for "using other people's pain and suffering as a photo."

"I don't believe you help because you get attention for helping, I believe you help because you want to," Osbourne said in her video.

She said, "I'm so confused, I think it's so wrong, no-one asked you to come out and give hugs, go home."

According to Daily Mail UK, while she did not name anyone in her video, celebrities who have been spotted helping out in the fires include Jennifer Garner, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in the particular, have been branded "Disaster Tourists" by actress Justine Bateman over how they have chosen to help out.

"Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers," Bateman posted on social media. "What a repulsive 'photo op' they achieved."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted distributing food packs to families in Pasadena impacted by the terrible fires. A photo of Markle has since circulated online, in which she can be seen giving a hug.

Many critics have slammed her for allegedly staging the whole thing.