Meghan Markle paid a low-key visit to a recently established relief organization that aims to help teenagers impacted by the Eaton Fire.

She continues to help out despite the criticisms made against her and husband Prince Harry.

According to People Magazine, the Duchess of Sussex offered her assistance on Jan. 13 to the Altadena Teen Girls Fire Recovery group, which she and Prince Harry have supported through their Archewell Foundation.

Per the Los Angeles Times, 14-year-old Avery Colvert started the Altadena Teen Females Fire Recovery organization last week. The purpose of the organization is to collect clothing, cosmetics, hair care products, and other personal items.

These items are then given to adolescent females who were displaced due to the Eaton Fire.

The former "Suits" star came with lunch for the volunteers, new clothes, and cosmetics. As the families arrived, Meghan spoke with them personally and even assisted the girls with their shopping.

On Jan. 15, the organization posted a clip on Instagram that included the Duchess of Sussex and volunteers working in a warehouse filled with merchandise. The video shows Markle talking to someone one-on-one while sporting two full tote bags on her arms and a black Los Angeles baseball cap.

The video was posted to Instagram with the remark, "And thank you to everyone who showed up on Monday, which was such a special day! We love you!"

In other news, People Magazine reported that a source close to the Sussexes has now provided additional insight into Meghan Markle's real motivation for delaying the premiere of her new Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan," in light of the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

According to the source, it's all done because of genuine care for the victims.

The Duchess raised eyebrows when she announced the delay, but she has since thanked Netflix for extending the release date and expressed empathy for displaced families.

"Delaying the release of 'With Love, Meghan' was likely an easy decision for her," an insider shared to People Magazine. "I don't think she could imagine putting out a show centered on joy and hosting when so many people in her home state no longer have homes to host people in."

"I think it's sad that critics are saying she's only doing this to avoid the fires overshadowing her show. We're all human, and we're dealing with a catastrophe," the source noted.