Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have voiced their disagreement with Meta's choice to get rid of its fact-checking features and free speech limits.

Both blasted Mark Zuckerberg for "contributing to a global mental health crisis."

According to Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex criticized the decision in a statement posted on the Archewell Foundation website a week after the Facebook owner announced the changes that will take place on the social media platform.

"It doesn't matter whether your views are left, right or somewhere in between — the latest news from Meta about changes to their policies directly undermines free speech," they started their statement on Tuesday. "This should deeply concern us all."

The couple detailed that this new initiative would enable "more abuse" and make "hate speech" relatively normal, which would "serve to silence speech and expression, not foster it."

They emphasized the need for "accountability, safeguarding information integrity, and protecting all communities in the digital age."

The Sussexes also pointed out that the decision to remove fact-checking is likely a response to "political winds," referring to Donald J. Trump winning the 2024 presidential election.

They also said that Meta has "again abandoned[ed] public safety in favor of profit, chaos, and control."