Country music star Carrie Underwood performed at Trump's inauguration, with a rendition of Ray Charles' classic, "America the Beautiful" acapella after Trump's inaugural speech.

After an initial start-up of music that ended as quickly and abruptly as it began, there was a long moment of awkward silence as the audience waited for the music to start back up.

Underwood, who had originally been scheduled to perform the anthem after JD Vance's swear-in, stepped in to take matters into her own hands after the sound issues.

"If you know the words, help me out here," Underwood said to the packed audience surrounding her.

The 2005 American Idol winner launched into a verse of "America the Beautiful" in full acapella, joined by the swell of audience voices.

The Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee spokesperson leaked the news a week ahead of the swear-in ceremony, which upholds President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance to an oath to take office on January 20, which falls on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Donned in a sleeveless silver-beige dress and matching jewelry, the singer performed indoors, a change to the inauguration ceremony that was announced Friday, due to dangerously cold temperatures projected in the nation's capitol, with expected temperatures to be in the low-20s around noon — when the president-elect swears in — which is around 20 degrees below normal.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood goes a cappella at Trump inauguration after sound issues. https://t.co/9NubfHvTtt pic.twitter.com/pVWi7cnP6W — The Hill (@thehill) January 20, 2025

The "Jesus, Take the Wheel" singer's performance marked a change of the guard since President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021, which included performances from Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez.

Unlike Trump's first inauguration in 2017, which reportedly struggled to book any high-profile performers, multiple well-known artists partook in this year's swear-in.

Alongside Underwood, classic tenor Christopher Macchio, who first met Trump when he filled in for Elton John at a New Year's Eve performance at Mar-a-Lago, took to the stage for the national anthem.

A long repertoire of country superstars geared up their vocal chords for Trump's adjoining Make America Great Again rally, including Grammy winner Lee Greenwood (with a performance at the swearing-in ceremony), Kid Rock (a vocal Trump supporter since his first term, with previous performances at the Republican National Convention), Billy Ray Cyrus (whose daughter Miley Cyrus has openly criticized Trump), Jason Aldean, trio Rascal Flatts, Parker McCollum, singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw, Liberty University's Praise Choir, and disco group Village People.

According to a sign-up page on Trump's inaugural website, his Make America Great Again kick-off rally began around 4 PM, with the Inauguration Address along with other speeches moved indoors, delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda.

According to Trump, Capital One Arena will be open on Monday for live viewing of his inauguration address. He took to the social media platform Truth Social to share the news.

"I don't want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!)," Trump posted.

"We will open Capital One Arena on Monday for LIVE viewing of this Historic event, and to host the Presidential Parade. I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing In," he shared.

"All other events will remain the same, including the Victory Rally at Capital One Arena, on Sunday at 3 P.M. (Doors open at 1 P.M.—Please arrive early!), and all three Inaugural Balls on Monday evening."

Jason Aldean, the Village People, and a "surprise guest" will also perform at The Liberty Inaugural Ball, one of three official inaugural balls announced by the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee that took place on Monday.

Other balls include the Commander in Chief Ball, which honored military service members, and the Starlight Ball, which honored top donors to the Trump campaign.

The country trio Rascal Flatts, hailing from Nashville, will perform at the Commander in Chief Ball, alongside country singer Parker McCollum, whose songs "Burn It Down" and "Pretty Heart" peaked at #1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

Gavin DeGraw, a singer-songwriter who made his claim to fame with his 2003 album, Chariot, will perform at the Starlight Ball.