In the wake of the devastating fires in Los Angeles, Taylor Swift has extended her sympathies to the victims.

Swift took her thoughts on Instagram Stories, expressing how upsetting it was to witness the California flames wreak havoc on families and the overwhelming news coverage of the destruction.

"The fires in California have devastated so many families, and it's been heartbreaking to see these stories unfold," Swift said. "So much suffering, loss, and destruction."

She continued, "As so many people embark on some of the most challenging times of their lives, there are also many amazing organizations and groups banding together to help these communities rebuild."

Swift revealed that she had donated to multiple organizations aiding the wildfire victims. The list included firms such as 211 LA, California Community Foundation Fund, Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, and many more.

The "Fortnight" singer also tagged the Instagram handles of the ten relief organizations she donated to. She encouraged her fans to contribute if they could, saying, "These are the organizations I've donated to. If you feel compelled or able to donate, please do."

Swift is well-recognized for her philanthropic contributions, from raising over $2.5 million in UNICEF to provide access to clean water, as well as to assisting the Nashville tornado victims in 2020.

During the onslaught of Hurricane Helene in 2024, Swift donated $5 million to Feeding America.

Originally published on Music Times