In what appears to be a new era for Taylor Swift, she is reportedly embracing her "WAG era" by establishing Nashville, Tennessee, as her primary home to be near her boyfriend, Travis Kelce,

The news comes after more than a year of being in a relationship.

WAG is a term used to describe the prominent "wives and girlfriends" of high-profile athletes.

According to a source who spoke to Page Six about Swift's life after "The Eras" tour, "It looks like this may be Taylor's domestic era."

"It also looks like Taylor is going to make Nashville more of a home base than LA or NY since it's closer to Kansas City, and her mom, Andrea, loves [Nashville] too."

Expanding on the topic, the insider continued how the 14-time Grammy winner has fully embraced the WAG lifestyle and commended how her seamless transition into that world can be attributed to her appreciation for teamwork— a value she honed during her time collaborating closely with her band, dancers, singers, and crew in her previous shows.

It was further revealed that the "Lover" singer has a knack for forming close connections with her colleagues. Building friendships seems to be second nature to her, as she genuinely enjoys bonding with those she spends time with.

The insider elaborated, "She appreciates that sort of camaraderie and collaboration, that kind of chosen family. She fully gets and respects those bonds and why they need to be supported."

Swift's Lavish Homes

It may be logical for Swift to establish herself in Tennessee, given its proximity to the home stadium of the Kansas City Chiefs and her existing ownership of several properties in the area.

The 35-year-old singer-songwriter owns an extravagant three-bedroom penthouse at The Adelicia, acquired in 2009 for almost $2 million. The property, which is located near Music Row in Nashville, boasts a private garage, a heated pool, and a deluxe fitness center.

Should Swift decide to make Nashville her permanent home, she would not only be in close proximity to her boyfriend but she would also find herself near her family.

In 2011, the "Fortnight" hitmaker surprised her parents with a generous six-acre Greek Revival-style estate in Forest Hills for $2.5 million. It has about four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a guest house, and an outdoor pool.

It is here that her mother, Andrea Swift, is said to reside throughout the year.