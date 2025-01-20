TikTok personality and traditional wife influencer Nara Smith has confirmed her safety following a frightening driving incident on the East Coast.

The content creator recalled a terrifying incident in which she lost control of her car while driving in snowy conditions.

"Last night, I was driving home, and it started snowing. I thought I would make it but ended up with my car sliding down a hill and blocking the road with my tires spinning out," she said in a series of Instagram Stories.

Following the unexpected slide of her vehicle down the slope, the 23-year-old reached out to her husband Lucky Blue, who was away in Italy attending Milan Fashion Week. Together, they shared a moment of prayer over the phone.

She then mentioned how a "kind stranger" assisted in moving her car to the nearest parking area, conveniently located next to a French restaurant.

Smith captured a picture of her dinner while waiting for the snowplows to clear the roads.

After eating, the mom-of-three made her way back to the road but encountered another challenge when her car struggled to climb the hill.

Turning to the restaurant's top chef for help, she watched as he joined her in the car and, despite everyone's efforts, they were unable to push it up the slope.

As her car's wheel malfunctioned during the attempt to move the car, she made the choice to abandon it.

The model expressed gratitude towards the restaurant owners for their generosity in offering her a ride back home.

Upon arriving at her home without incident, Smith described the night as an unforgettable journey filled with anxiety and tears. Expressing immense gratitude, she credited the compassionate people who assisted her as the "most kind-hearted and genuine souls."

Reflecting on the events, Smith admitted to becoming emotional at the mere thought of it.

"This was the wildest experience with a lot of anxiety and tears," she said. "I met the kindest, most pure hearted people last night and I couldn't be more grateful."

As Smith finished recounting her experiences, she concluded, "Everything that transpired after that was divine intervention."

"Every time I felt helpless or too upset to even form a clear thought, there was some kind stranger helping me."

"Whether it was driving my car for me, parking across from me and giving me emotional support, or the plow driving ahead of me to make sure I made it safely," she added. "I'm getting emotional just thinking about it."