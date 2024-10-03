Popular social media personality Nara Smith wrapped up Fashion Week in Paris, but not before dropping jewels regarding the secret to traveling with small children.

Smith attended Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2025 show Tuesday — showing off a bedazzled ensemble complete with a beaded bra and micro shorts — where she spoke with 'Vogue' and detailed her adventures abroad.

The model turned internet sensation was traveling alongside her three small children, as well as her husband, fellow model Lucky Blue Smith, 26.

"The secret when traveling with kids is just doing it," the 23-year-old model — known for her extensive at-home cooking techniques — stated. "You black out, get to the destination, and ask yourself how you got there."

The German-South African model shares three children with her husband of four years: Rumble Honey, 3, Slim Easy, 2, and Whimsy Lou, whom she gave birth to just five months ago, in addition to publicly documenting her pregnancy journey on social media.

The eye-catching couple rose to fame across the net after Nara began creating comforting videos on TikTok regarding her extensive "from scratch" cooking remedies. The model has been open and vocal about her problems with skin irritation and eczema, which led to her love of making clean meals in her kitchen.

In a heartfelt post stemming back to 2023, the mother of three revealed her process in discovering she had been battling an auto-immune disease. "I booked a ticket to Germany in the hopes of finding answers. And I did! I saw a naturopath and after taking multiple vessels of blood all the results indicated: Lupus," she wrote.

The social media's star's baking skills and transparency has led her to earning a whopping 4.3 million followers on Instagram and a jaw dropping 9.8 million followers on TikTok.

Her content includes kitchen recipes, "What I eat in a day" videos, intimate moments alongside her husband and children, and family adventures.

The beloved couple said a farewell from Paris to fans in an Instagram story, in which she captioned: "Tired mom and dad. Got 3 hours of sleep last night and 4 hours the night before."