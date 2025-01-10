Hannah Neeleman, founder of Ballerina Farm, recently announced on TikTok that she and her husband Daniel, along with their eight children, are embarking on "a very big adventure."

The family temporarily left their Utah farm to move to Ireland, where Hannah and Daniel will attend Ballymaloe Cookery School.

The school, located on an organic farm in southern Ireland, teaches students how to develop culinary skills while working harmoniously with the natural environment— a concept that aligns with the Neelemans' ethos at Ballerina Farm.

In her video, Neeleman explained the significant planning required to keep their farm operational during their time away.

Documenting their journey, she shared moments from their travels, which included stops in Utah and New York before their flight to Ireland on JetBlue — the airline founded by Daniel's father.

She credited her mother for making the trip possible by helping care for the children, saying, "We truly could not have made this happen without her."

The family arrived in Ireland on what Hannah described as "a very rainy evening" and settled into a charming cottage for their stay.

On Thursday, January 9, Hannah shared a glimpse of her and Daniel's first day at culinary school, donning chef's jackets and learning to make dishes such as Quiche Lorraine and jam.

Daniel and I moved the gang across the pond for the next little while to attend Chef school. First day of school for mom and dad

"Only a few days in and culinary school is teaching me and inspiring me tremendously," she wrote, expressing her love for creating food with quality ingredients.

The couple has become well-known for their 328-acre Utah farm, where they sell natural products like protein powder and sourdough starters. Reflecting on their social media success, Hannah previously told PEOPLE, "I would've never thought that we would be to 10 million followers... But here we are, and it's fun — it's crazy and fun."