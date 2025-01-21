The relationship between "Game of Thrones" actress Emilia Clarke and DJ Sebastian "Bassi" Fox appears to have ended as the two have reportedly chosen to part ways.

According to sources, the 38-year-old actress and the DJ decided to break up after recognizing "something wasn't quite right" between them.

Although they wish to remain friends, a source claims that their breakup has been "bruising. However, it has been claimed that there are "no hard feelings" between them.

Just last November, the ex-couple was spotted out together for dinner in London for the first time.

"Emilia and Seb aren't together anymore. They had a fun time, but something just wasn't quite right between them - they gave it a good go but, in the end. They realized that perhaps they aren't the right fit for each other," the source told The Sun. "She has told her mates that they want to try and stay friends."

Fox is part of the band Mt Wolf, alongside Steve McMin and AI Mitchell. In 2015, the band released its "Red" EP, and in 2017, they released their first album, "Aetherlight."

The band was featured on the 2014 and 2016 Blog Sound and awarded the PRS Momentum Fund and the BPI Music Growth Export Scheme.

They performed at many events, including Glastonbury and SXSW, before Bassi broke apart from the group in 2020 to work on solo endeavours.

Per reports, Clark is presently busy with "Next Life," which is written and directed by Drake Doremus ("Like Crazy").