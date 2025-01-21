Update: 10:36 a.m. EST

Justin Bieber addressed his official Instagram account unfollowing his wife, Hailey.

"Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife," Bieber wrote, clearing the air. "S**t is getting suss out here," he added, confirming his account was hacked.

He has since re-followed Hailey.

Original story:

Justin Bieber caused a stir online when he unfollowed his wife, Hailey Bieber, on Instagram just weeks after she addressed and dismissed speculation of problems in their marriage.

Fans were quick to notice the "Baby" singer's unexpected social media move early Tuesday, January 21.

The musician's Instagram activity immediately sparked reactions across platforms.

One user on X speculated, "DID THEY SEPARATE?" Another expressed their hopes for the pair, married since September 2018, writing, "I wanted them to make it." A third referenced their 5-month-old son, Jack Blues, and commented, "Hopefully this was just a mistake cause they just had a child."

Despite the unfollow, many users pointed out that Bieber had shared a heartfelt post about Hailey just days earlier. "The greatest woman I have and will ever know," the singer wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of his wife on his Instagram Stories.

Others noted that the couple was spotted together in Aspen recently. "They're literally in Aspen together right now," one user remarked, where Justin shared nearly-nude photos online wearing just white boxers.

The couple's relationship has had its ups and downs since they first began dating in 2014. They renewed their vows in May 2024, shortly before welcoming their son in August of the same year.

In December, Hailey responded to marriage trouble rumors with a subtle but pointed post on her Instagram Story. She shared a video of a man humorously saying, "People are not well and it's OK," captioning it, "me to all of you on the internet."

Justin also dispelled gossip by praising Hailey in posts, sharing affectionate photos, and enjoying date nights in Colorado.

Representatives for Justin and Hailey have yet to comment on the recent social media speculation.